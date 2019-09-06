PORTAGE — The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) will hold a 21-day public comment period on the draft amendment to the 2020-24 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
The comment period is now through Sept. 25.
NIRPC’s TIP is a short-range financial and spending plan for the utilization of federal transportation funding. These funds can be used for highway, transit, and non-motorized transportation projects. NIRPC's TIP is periodically updated and includes projects undertaken by municipalities, counties, transit operators, and the State of Indiana. Federal planning regulations guide the preparation and development of TIP documents.
Comments may be submitted until Sept. 25 in the following ways:
Comment form: http://bit.ly/TIPAmendmentComment
Phone: (219) 763-6060
United States Postal Service: NIRPC, 6100 Southport Road, Portage, IN 46368
All comments received during the 21-day public comment period will be compiled into a public comment report and responded to. This report will be made available to the public and distributed to the relevant NIRPC committees prior to any action on these items. It is anticipated that action will be taken at the Oct. 8 meeting of the Technical Planning Committee, followed by the Oct. 17 meeting of the NIRPC Commission Executive Board.
Documents and information will be available for review at NIRPC’s website at http://bit.ly/TIPAmendment2. Requests for alternative formats may be directed to NIRPC by calling (219) 763-6060, or by email at nirpc@nirpc.org. TTY users may use the Relay Indiana service by calling 711 or (800) 743-3333.
NIRPC is the Metropolitan Planning Organization and regional council of local governments for Lake, Porter, and La Porte Counties. NIRPC provides the forum for local elected officials, regional, leadership, and citizens to address regional issues relating to transportation, the environment and community and economic development. NIRPC seeks to develop consensus solutions with the broadest participation.
