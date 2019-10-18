NIPSCO to upgrade electrical transmission

MERRILLVILLE – NIPSCO on Friday announced the first phase of a long-term project to upgrade its electric transmission system in northwest La Porte County, beginning in Michigan City, to support future reliability for customers.
The upgrade includes retiring 52 existing electric transmission lattice towers and converting them to steel monopole towers, installing nine miles of new electric transmission line within existing pathways, and new energy conductors to provide greater capacity to the system, according to NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning.
The project will begin construction on Monday, Oct. 21, and is expected to last until May 2020. Crews will be working Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and possibly weekends and evenings to honor project deadlines, she said.
Construction will take place in the existing rights-of-way between the Michigan City Generating Station and the Bosserman Electric Substation on Ind. 39 just south of the Michigan state line.
Michels Corporation, an approved NIPSCO contractor, will be supporting the planned work, and area residents and businesses may experience additional truck traffic in the area and lane and road closures, Henning said.
"There are no anticipated service interruptions with this project, but there will be additional traffic and any obstructions in the rights-of-ways may be temporarily removed," she said.
Signs and detour routes will be posted ahead of time, and flaggers will be on site directing traffic during construction hours. "Please exercise caution when traveling near any construction zone to ensure personal safety and the safety of construction crews," Henning said.
"The work will require some digging, and obstructions in utility easements, such as fences and landscapes, may need to be removed," she said.
"We will work with customers directly if there are any issues within the path of the project. We will restore any area that was disrupted as a result of our work after the project is complete in the summer/fall of 2020."
She said "NIPSCO will also continue to work with Michigan City and La Porte County officials to minimize impact to customers in this area."
"Similar reliability projects to support NIPSCO’s electric generation transition plan" will be announced in the future, she said.
For more information on NIPSCO’s modernization plan, visit NIPSCO.com/projects.
- From staff reports
