La PORTE — NIPSCO crews were kept busy Wednesday repairing a gas main break and power outages in and around La Porte.
The gas main break occurred at 11:55 a.m. in the 400 East block of CR-900N in Galena Township. NIPSCO said a third-party landscaping company was doing maintenance near the line at the time and accidentally damaged it. The gas was stopped and crews started making repairs around 12:30 p.m.
