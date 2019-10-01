NIPSCO looks for alternatives

MERRILLVILLE — With its coal-fired generating plants in Michigan City and Wheatfield scheduled to close within the next several years, Northern Indiana Public Service Company continues to look for options to meet future customer needs for electricity.
NIPSCO announced Monday it is beginning its next round of request for proposals (RFP) to consider a combination of potential resources to meet future requirements.
“As we continue to further our Your Energy, Your Future, customer-focused plan, it’s important to consider all energy source options that balance the needs of our customers and communities,” Violet Sistovaris, NIPSCO president said.
“This effort is consistent with our goal to focus on providing affordable, reliable energy while maintaining flexibility for future technology and market changes.”
The latest RFP will “satisfy a 2023 capacity need following the release of NIPSCO’s 2018 Integrated Resource Plan, where the company announced its plans to retire all of its remaining coal-fired generation by 2028, and replace it with lower-cost, cleaner options,” Sistovaris said.
“NIPSCO is considering all sources in the RFP process. Dispatchable and semi-dispatchable generation, renewables, demand response resources, and contractual arrangements will be considered, as well as emerging technologies such as storage.”
Specifically, NIPSCO is requesting proposals in three target areas:
n Wind – Targeting 300 megawatts of installed capacity of wind and wind paired with storage
n Solar – Targeting 2,300 MW of solar and solar paired with storage
n Thermal and other – Targeting economic opportunities for thermal and other capacity resources
CRA International is the utility’s independent RFP manager.
In October 2018, NIPSCO announced it was moving up the retirement of a majority of its remaining coal-fired generation within five years and all coal within 10 years. That includes the Michigan City plant being shut down by 2028, and four coal-fired units at the Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield within five years.
NIPSCO’s current energy mix includes generation from natural gas and coal, hydroelectric generation, purchased wind power, customer-owned renewable generation, demand response, energy efficiency and other purchased power.
The latest RFP will close on Nov. 20 and more information can be found at nipsco-rfp.com, and the company reserves the right to transact more or less than the referenced ICAP target, a statement from the utility said.
NIPSCO is Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and second-largest electric distribution company, serving about 820,000 natural gas and 460,000 electric customers across 32 counties in northern Indiana. It is one of NiSource’s seven regulated utility companies.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.