MICHIGAN CITY — In the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, NIPSCO said its workforce will continue in its mission to provide consumers with a constant source of electric and natural gas service they depend on.
To do that, NIPSCO President Violet Sistovaris said her company has instituted their pandemic response plan, which involves short and long-term planning to address the unprecedented challenges we face today and in the future.
“Our work in the community, at our electric generation plants, and in our call centers continues uninterrupted, and we are fully staffed with contingency plans in place to continue working 24/7 to provide energy to our customers,” she said.
In addition, she said they’ve taken a series of proactive and preventive steps to safeguard NIPSCO employees, including:
Restricting all non-essential business travel.
Implementing telework for all employees with the ability to work from home.
Minimizing in-person meetings by using technology.
Stepping up cleaning and disinfection of work areas.
Increasing social distancing measures and steps to minimize close in-person interactions.
In some cases, certain types of work have been temporarily suspended in order to support NIPSCO’s ability to respond to emergencies that might arise, she said.
“We’ve also taken several actions to assist customers who may be financially impacted by recent events,” she explained. “We’ve voluntarily suspended disconnects for customers unable to pay their NIPSCO bills. This suspension applies to both residential, commercial and industrial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, we’re offering our most flexible payment plans to customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.”
Sistovaris said they also remain in close contact with local and state officials and emergency responders, as well as their peers within the energy industry, to maintain an open line of communication in order to appropriately respond or adjust plans as the pandemic continues to evolve.
“While providing reliable energy is an essential service, we know that the work being done by our local medical professionals, emergency and first responders is even more important than ever,” she said. “We thank them for their commitment and recognize the sacrifices they’re making to take care of those in need during this critical time.”
For tips on ways to stay safe at home or to save energy, visit NIPSCO.com. Further assistance, contact NIPSCO’s customer care center at (800) 4-NIPSCO.
