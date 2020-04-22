MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO has announced the recipients of its 2020 Environmental Action Grants – 15 local organizations that advocate for the environment in northern Indiana.

In its fifth year, the program has donated $250,000 to help 74 projects come to fruition. This year’s recipients feature pollinator habitats at the Indiana Dunes, and restoration projects at Steuben County’s Clear Lake and Carrol County’s Whistler Woods. It also includes multiple youth projects to support outdoor and nature engagement such as citizen science at the Dunes, a teen conservation crew at the Fort Wayne Zoo and a water quality monitoring program in LaGrange County.

