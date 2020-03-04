Clarence Davis, right, will be forced to relocate his business after the government takes the building where it’s currently located to make room for NICTD’s Double Track NWI project. John Lewis, senior project manager BLN, left, talked to Davis about what he can expect in the coming months.
At a NICTD open house on Tuesday at City Hall in Michigan City, Julie Boyd, center, and her son, Andrew, left, were told that her home will be appraised sometime this summer, an offer will be made, and Beam, Longest & Neff will help her relocate.
From affected property owners to curious residents, dozens of people filtered into the open house to learn more about the Double Track project, construction for which is expected to commence in June 2021.
Clarence Davis, right, will be forced to relocate his business after the government takes the building where it’s currently located to make room for NICTD’s Double Track NWI project. John Lewis, senior project manager BLN, left, talked to Davis about what he can expect in the coming months.
Photos by Kelley Smith
At a NICTD open house on Tuesday at City Hall in Michigan City, Julie Boyd, center, and her son, Andrew, left, were told that her home will be appraised sometime this summer, an offer will be made, and Beam, Longest & Neff will help her relocate.
BLN representatives spoke to open house attendees in clusters about about their rights under federal law, and what the next steps in the property acquisition process will be.
From affected property owners to curious residents, dozens of people filtered into the open house to learn more about the Double Track project, construction for which is expected to commence in June 2021.
MICHIGAN CITY — A steady stream of local and regional residents and business owners filtered into City Hall on Tuesday to learn about the next steps in NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project.
NICTD project engineer Briana Anderson said title work has been completed, and Phase I environmental work is underway. Come summer, the plan is to appraise 160 properties between Michigan City and Gary that must be acquired to make way for the second rail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.