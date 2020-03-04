MICHIGAN CITY — A steady stream of local and regional residents and business owners filtered into City Hall on Tuesday to learn about the next steps in NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project.

NICTD project engineer Briana Anderson said title work has been completed, and Phase I environmental work is underway. Come summer, the plan is to appraise 160 properties between Michigan City and Gary that must be acquired to make way for the second rail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.