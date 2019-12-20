La PORTE — As 2019 draws to an end, the city's ambitious vision for its NewPorte Landing development site is inching closer to reality.
During Wednesday's La Porte Redevelopment Commission meeting, City Engineer Nick Minich provided an update to the board on some remaining remediation work taking place on the property, located off Pine Lake Avenue. Cleanup is moving along well, with crews removing any contaminated, nonhazardous materials from the site, the former home of an Allis-Chalmers factory, Minich said.
"They're removing around 60 to 65 [truckloads] per day when they're trucking," he said. "They've been trucking around 75% of the time over the last month, so quite a bit of material is being removed from the site."
After moving the contaminated soils, crews perform confirmation testing on the surrounding land to see if any additional pollution is detected. If the results come back showing levels below the Indiana Department of Environmental Management threshold, the city can proceed with backfilling work, Minich said.
The engineer hopes to get started on replacing the removed dirt soon, he told RDC members.
"We have six areas," he said. "We're actually complete with Area 1 and it's ready for backfill. Area 3 is nearly complete for backfill. Then we will move on to the other areas."
The soil removal is one of the latest tasks the city has taken to finish remediating the 45-acre property, where Allis-Chalmers operated a factory through the early 1980s.
Operating with less stringent environmental requirements than required of today's manufacturers, the company was responsible for contaminating portions of the property, some of which still require cleanup to this day.
Officials have breathed new life into the property through the NewPorte Landing project, transforming the former brownfield site, located near the heart of La Porte, into prime real estate for private developers.
Among the companies investing in the site is Flaherty & Collins Properties, which plans to build a $35 million, 200-unit apartment complex called "The Strand." Comprised of three buildings across 4-acres of land, the development will also have 5,000 feet of space for retailers.
The project — which the Redevelopment Commission will fund in part through a bond — is expected to break ground in spring, following the completion of the city's ongoing remediation work on the parcel.
The complex will join the developments already completed on the site, including the Starbucks and Dunkin' locations off Pine Lake Avenue as well as the Dunes Event Center venue near Detroit Street and Clear Lake Boulevard.
Work is also progressing on a 12,000-square-foot medical office, which property owner Holladay Properties plans to lease to La Porte Hospital for general practitioner offices and urgent care services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.