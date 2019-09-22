NEW YOUTH ADVOCATES SWORN IN

La Porte County Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos, far left, and Juvenile Magistrate Jonathan Forker, far right. swore in the newest group of Family Advocate’s Court Youth Advocate volunteers earlier this month. Advocates – from right of judge, Natalie Conlon, Lauren Salazar, David Horn and Michael Rosenbaum – will support struggling youth in the juvenile justice system by promoting education, employment, positive peer relationships, life skills and other short-term goals. They also work with youth in jeopardy of being suspended or expelled to help them stay in school. Volunteers receive comprehensive training from observing court, ongoing workshops and resource collaboration. For more information, visit lpfamilyadvocates.com

 Photo provided Family Advocates

