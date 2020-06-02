INDIANAPOLIS – Testing for the second phase of a collaborative COVID-19 study begins Wednesday at testing sites across the state, including La Porte.
The Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI, and the Indiana State Department of Health, are conducting the study, for which Phase 2 study participants were selected randomly, according to IUPUI spokeswoman Andrea Zeek.
Those selected have received a text message, phone call and postcard notifying them of their selection and encouraging them to schedule testing at one of the 32 drive-thru sites in Indiana, she said. Those include the La Porte Armory.
Random-sample testing is a “scientific approach that allows researchers to confidently assess how the novel coronavirus has spread in Indiana, without having to test everyone,” Zeek said.
As part of the first phase of the study, researchers tested more than 4,600 Hoosiers between April 25 and May 1 for viral infections and antibodies of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Preliminary results indicated a general population prevalence of about 2.8 percent of the state’s population.
To date, 271,919 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 265,896 on Monday. That includes 4,297 in La Porte County.
Drive-thru testing for the second phase will occur June 3-7 at 16 fixed locations, 16 mobile sites and three supplemental study locations.
“Participants will be tested regardless of symptoms and will be asked to provide both nasopharyngeal swabs and blood draws,” Zeek said. “The nasopharyngeal swabs will be tested for the viral infection, while the blood samples will be tested for antibodies to determine if an individual has been infected in the past.”
Individual testing results are confidential and will be available to participants on a secure website or via phone call once complete, she said. Those selected can visit the ISDH website to register.
As testing continues, the health department on Tuesday announced that 430 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 46 more have died since Monday’s report.
That brings to 35,237 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, while 2,022 are confirmed to have died. Another 175 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The numbers include 434 cases and 24 deaths in La Porte County, according to ISDH. Porter County has 547 cases and 29 deaths; St. Joseph County has 1,309 cases and 34 deaths; and Lake County has 3,689 cases and 200 deaths.
The ISDH weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state’s nursing homes indicates that they increased by 69 to 945 in a week. That accounts for about 43 percent of Indiana’s toll from both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths.
