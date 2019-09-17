New OWI charge for Long Beach woman

CHESTERTON – A Long Beach woman with a history of alcohol-related arrests faces yet another after being arrested when another driver called 911 to report she was "driving all over the roadway," according to police.
Sixty-seven-year-old Karen Sue Cutter was arrested on Sept. 7 in Chesterton and charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of more than .08 percent with a previous conviction; and four misdemeanor counts of OWI, including OWI endangering a person, according to court records.
Just after 7 p.m. that night, Chesterton Police received a 911 call of a car weaving on the roadway near Ind. 49 and CR-1100W, according to a police report. The responding officer spotted the gold Infiniti in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy's restaurant, and began to follow.
The vehicle was "moving side to side in its lane, steadily the entire time" and at one point "crossed the double yellow divider line" on Indian Boundary Road, the officer wrote in the report. The car was pulled over and the officer wrote that he smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.
Cutter was wearing a Miller Lite wristband and admitted to the officer she had been drinking at the Popcorn Festival in Valparaiso, the report said.
After failing three field sobriety tests, including having to stop to regain her balance and later stumbling, according to the report, she submitted to a portable breath test, which showed a BAC of .143 percent. She was arrested and taken to the Porter County Jail, where a chemical test showed a BAC of .151 percent, the report said.
A record check showed Cutter had multiple previous OWI arrests, and was out on bond from the latest, a 2017 arrest in La Porte County, which is still pending, according to police and court records. Her last conviction was in 2013, enhancing the charge to a Level 6 felony.
She was released on a $500 bond and Judge David Chidester ordered her to take Antabuse, a drug which causes adverse reactions to alcohol, court records show. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Porter Superior Court 4.
In the pending La Porte County case, Cutter is charged with a felony count of OWI with a prior conviction and misdemeanor counts of OWI and OWI of more than .15 percent, according to court records. She is free on a $950 bond in that case, which was filed March 8, 2017.
Her next court appearance in the case is scheduled for Oct. 18 in La Porte Superior Court 4.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.