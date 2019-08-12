MICHIGAN CITY – The Marquette Catholic faculty has added two new teachers for the upcoming school year, and they bring a "wealth of experience" to the school.
Bill Luegers, a 1972 Marquette graduate, and Pat Hickey "bring highly-decorated backgrounds and resumes to West 10th Street," according to principal Allyson Headd. "They will begin blending practice with theory in the 2019-20 school year."
Headd said she was "elated" to welcome the pair and expects "our students to benefit greatly from teachers with both higher education degrees and extensive professional backgrounds.”
Luegers joins the faculty as an instructor of dual credit courses in accounting and economics.
"He will make his classroom debut later this month following a career as one of the Windy City’s most esteemed businessmen," Headd said.
He retired earlier this year from his role as chief financial officer of Chicago-based Vienna Beef, after beginning his business career in public accounting working for Arthur Andersen Co. He held increasingly responsible financial positions at seven different companies, including such well-known Chicago-based firms as Brunswick Corporation, Dean Foods Company and Jays Foods
Those businesses ranged from family-owned private companies with annual revenues of $100 million to publicly traded multinational corporations with revenues of more than $4 billion annually, Headd said.
After graduating from Marquette, Luegers went on to study at Notre Dame, where he was a 1976 graduate with a bachelor’s degree with honors in accounting. He received an MBA with an emphasis in finance from Northwestern University in 1985.
Luegers, a certified public accountant, lives in Long Beach with his wife, Susan. Their three daughters are also graduates of Marquette. In addition to serving as accounting and economics instructor, he will assume the role of head girls golf coach.
Hickey, whom Headd called " lifetime servant to Catholic institutions," joins the Marquette faculty as an English teacher.
He received a bachelor's in English from Loyola University Chicago in 1974 and a Master's in English Literature in 1987. He previously worked as director of development at both Leo High School in Chicago and fellow Diocese of Gary school Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond.
Prior to his administrative role, the Chicago native was a teacher and coach at La Lumiere School in La Porte, and Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, Illinois.
"Hickey continues to hone his craft in his monthly column in Irish American News, and features in the Chicago Daily Observer run regularly. He also published a historical novel and is anthologized in 'We Speak Chicagoese'," Headd said.
A father of three, Hickey said his goal is “to help the young men and women of Marquette Catholic High School get more ease with composition and love of quality literature.”
—From staff reports
WELCOMING FRESHMEN
Incoming freshmen and their parents are invited to meet the faculty and staff of Marquette Catholic High School at the annual Freshmen Welcome Banquet. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the Scholl Center. Those attending must RSVP to Jennifer Quinlan, director of admissions, at jquinlan@marquette-hs.org. Freshmen/new student orientation at Marquette will be Friday, Aug. 16, and the first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 19.
