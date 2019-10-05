New Ivy Tech app off to fast start

INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College unveiled its new mobile application last month, and it seems to be a hit, with more than 25,000 downloads in its first month.
Ivy Mobile – available on the App Store and Google Play – is designed to help students stay connected, according to Ivy Tech chief information officer Matthew Etchison
Built on the Modo Labs platform, it helps students access important information on-the-go, such as class and registration details, emergency contacts for each campus, campus events, and building maps, he said.
Additional features, including the ability to check class assignments and grades, track degree progress, receive targeted notifications, and view financial aid disbursement information, are currently in development for future releases.
“Using our robust mobile app is the most convenient way for Ivy Tech students to stay connected to the college and their local campuses," Etchison said.
"So many people spend a large amount of time on their mobile devices, and the Ivy Tech mobile app keeps the students engaged with the college and up-to-date on everything they need for their college experience. Ultimately, engaged students become graduates who support the workforce needs of the state of Indiana. That is our goal.”
In alignment with the strategic plan, Ivy Tech's goal was to build a user-driven mobile application that helps students move through programs efficiently and persist through to certificate or degree completion, Ethison said. To continually improve the experience, the development team is seeking in-app feedback from students.
“We are proud to be partnering with an innovative school system like Ivy Tech, which is embracing their mobile-first students with a hyper-personalized digital experience,” said Stewart Elliot, Modo CEO.
“Ivy Tech is among a number of forward-looking institutions leading the charge to deliver a unified campus app that takes student engagement and retention to new level, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on this exciting initiative.”
To stay up-to-date on Ivy Mobile features and releases, visit IvyTech.edu/IvyMobile.
