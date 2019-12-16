New hours, new hires at Social Security

WASHINGTON – Starting Jan. 8, Social Security offices nationwide will be open to the public on Wednesday afternoons for the first time since 2012.
“I don’t want someone to come to our office at 2:30 p.m. on a Wednesday only to find our doors closed,” Commissioner Andrew Saul said in announcing the change.
In another move to improve public service, Saul announced in an Open Letter to the Public at ssa.gov/agency/coss-message.html that the agency is hiring 1,100 employees to provide service on the agency’s National 800 Number and in local processing centers. The agency is currently adding 100 new processing center employees and about 500 new teleservice representatives. An additional 500 hires for the 800 Number will later next year.
“Improving service is my top priority," Saul said. "Increasing full public service hours at our nationwide network of more than 1,200 field offices is the right thing to do and will provide additional access.
“The hiring of a thousand new employees to provide service through our National 800 Number and an additional 100 to process people’s Social Security benefits at our processing centers are steps in the right direction in our mission to greatly improve the service we provide.”
Currently, field offices are generally open from 9: a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Beginning Jan. 8, offices will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, with typical office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
While the agency continues to improve access and customer service, Saul reminded people that Social Security services do not require visiting an office. People can create a "my Social Security account," a personalized online service, at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Through a my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business. If they already receive benefits, they can start or change direct deposit, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a Benefit Verification Letter.
People not yet receiving benefits can use the online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings history information as well as estimates of future benefits. Currently, residents in 40 states and the District of Columbia can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.
Many Social Security services are also available by calling 800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call a TTY number at 800-325-0778.
