New hospital to expand existing clinic's offerings

La PORTE — Two regional medical giants' mission to bring quality, all-inclusive health care to La Porte is drawing closer and closer to completion.
Construction on the new $21.6 million Franciscan Beacon Hospital, located at 900 I St., is proceeding smoothly since the project's groundbreaking last fall. Officials with Beacon Health System — which is partnering with fellow medical provider Franciscan Alliance to build and operate the new facility — expects work to finish this spring, with a projected opening in early summer.
The completed 92,500-square-foot facility — which will include the existing Beacon Medical Group clinic already operating on the property — will feature a full-service, 10-bed emergency department. The new acute care hospital will also have eight inpatient care beds, laboratory services and offices for family medicine and other services.
Construction crews are currently wrapping up remaining work to the new ER, recently finishing painting and installing cabinetry in the facility, said Kari Snyder, executive director of operations with Beacon. Work has also started on the new diagnostic area in the hospital, she said.
Crews have also begun to renovate the existing clinic building.
With Beacon Medical Group's radiology department moving to the new structure, crews plan to convert these spaces into rooms for family practice, Snyder said. Meanwhile, the clinic's existing family medicine offices will get a fresh coat of paint and the physical therapy area will receive an additional 25% of floor space, she said.
Officials expect to finish the renovation at the same time as construction on the 28,000-square-foot addition.
The project, which Michigan City-based Tonn & Blank Construction is managing, is proceeding at pace since Franciscan and Beacon kicked off construction in November, Snyder said.
"We're sticking pretty close to the same schedule as when we first started," she said. "We made some changes in response to the community's needs, but that should be a good thing overall, and shouldn't affect the projected opening."
These changes include doubling the size of the new hospital's laboratory. The expanded space should allow staff to process all samples in-house, without transferring them to another facility, with patients getting results back sooner, Snyder said.
The new hospital will also feature entirely new equipment and technology — nothing from the previous facility will be transferred over, the Beacon official said.
Many familiar faces will be working at Franciscan Beacon Hospital, though, as some of the specialists currently practicing at the existing Beacon Medical Group will remain in the updated facility, Snyder said. New specialists with both organizations will join them.
Leaders with Franciscan and Beacon have worked together for the past several years to develop plans for an expanded La Porte facility. The partnership "worked out naturally" for the two regional health care organizations, which share the same commitment to community-focused, quality-driven service, Snyder said.
By adding an ER, inpatient care and other services to the offerings at the existing clinic, the organizations will be able to give La Porte residents access to an expanded spectrum of care without having to visit a massive hospital complex miles away from home, Snyder said.
Once construction finishes this spring, Franciscan and Beacon will invite regulators to inspect the newly finished hospital. Upon receiving certification, the organizations will open the facility to the public.
Though they do not have a firm date set, officials hope to begin welcoming patients by early summer, Snyder said.
Franciscan Beacon Hospital will be one of two major health care facilities to open in La Porte this year.
Construction continues on the new La Porte Hospital building, located across the street from the existing structure off Lincoln Way. The new 20,000-square-foot, $125 million facility is expected to open later this year, with work lasting through much of 2020.
