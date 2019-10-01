New developer sought for Memorial Hospital site

MICHIGAN CITY — After plans for luxury apartments and retail space fell through for the site of the former Memorial Hospital, the city is in the process of finding a new developer.
Michigan City Redevelopment Commission President Don Babcock said the contractor hired to help the city in its selection process has narrowed its focus to two potential developers, and is currently evaluating recently submitted proposals.
Babcock anticipated they should have a decision on who to recommend to the RDC before the commission’s next meeting on Oct. 7.
In the meantime, the commission voted at its Sept. 9 meeting to approve a contract between the RDC and contractor Woodruff & Sons to complete the concrete work that caps the storm trap at the site in order to preserve its structural integrity.
In his update to the board, civil engineering consultant John Doyle said the cost to complete that work has increased by 22 percent because of the amount of time that’s lapsed since work began to make the site shovel-ready for development.
That means the concrete cap will cost upwards of $50,000, bumping the contract up to about $534,000 should the RDC decide to go through with it.
Doyle said the bulk of the increase isn’t from Woodruff & Sons, but from their subcontractor, who he speculated hadn’t evaluated the project in its entirety initially, and had submitted a bid significantly lower than needed to cover the scope of the project.
The board voted to authorize Doyle and City Planner Craig Phillips to negotiate with Woodruff & Sons a contract, including a price increase of up to 7.5 percent.
In other business:
n The RDC approved a resolution that finalizes “the flow of funds” between itself and the Redevelopment Authority as it relates to the South Shore Line’s Double Track project. Andy Mouser of Baker Tilly said the entities will close on more than $5 million in bonds by Oct. 3, making the funds available for the RDC’s portion of Michigan City’s local match, which will be deposited by Oct. 17.
n A façade grant in the amount of $3,000 was approved for tuckpointing on properties at 622 and 624 Franklin St., contingent on project approval by the Michigan City Historic Review Board. The owner will pay the entirety of the $5,000 cost up front, and the RDC will reimburse her $3,000.
n The house at 355 E. U.S. 20, located behind Ameriplex Drive, will be demolished on the RDC’s dime. At the recommendation of Amereco Engineering, the commission awarded the bid to J Shoffner General Contractor Inc. in the amount of $10,400.
n Rieth Riley Construction Co. was awarded the bid for the Franklin Street Paving Project up to Valentine Court in the amount of $1.05 million. The RDC also authorized the payment of $329,012 for engineering and inspection.
n In an update on the status of the completed demolition at 709 Franklin, the RDC was informed a new sidewalk likely will need to be poured at the site, and that $6,400 in remaining withholding should be able to get that job done before the weather turns bad.
n The commission approved the expenditure of $167,000 for the remaining design, engineering, inspection and construction costs associated with the Pine and 9th street paving project.
