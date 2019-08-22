MICHIGAN CITY – A new La Porte County website is expected to go online by the end of November, and the designers want to know what users would like to see in the improved laportecounty.org.
"We originally said it would be ready by the end of the year, but the timetable is now looking like the end of November," according to Seth Spencer of Michigan City-based SERA Solutions, the firm which is working on the upgrade.
"I'm very confident we can meet that timetable," he said. "Everybody is enthusiastic about this upgrade."
In May, the county approved a contract of no more than $30,000 for the upgrade of the 16-year-old website, which had not seen any major improvements since 2003.
SERA representatives met last week with the La Porte County Board of Commissioners, along with county Economic Development and IT officials to discuss what functions the county is looking for in the new site, and what they would like to see in the design, Spencer said.
"Basically they want a more modern and reliable site – an easier-to-use platform for the public to be able to find the information they are looking for."
The site includes a "tremendous amount of content, and the main issue for us is what they are looking for to refresh the design. There are not a lot of images on there, and they are very old."
Streamlining the navigation and search functions are among the things county officials would like to see to improve the site for users, Spencer said.
"We hope to be able to do in a few clicks what it now takes scrolling through several pages to find."
Another big issue on the county side is updating the site, he said.
"Everything on the site has to be updated" – from minutes to meeting notices to events – "by the IT Department, so it's a long process that has to go through several people," according to Spencer. "The IT staff not only has to manage every computer on the system, but has to do all of the updates to the website."
Spencer said, "With the new site we will have delegated users in several departments who can update things right away. This increased access will give departments more control of the content on the site," he said.
"The IT staff does a fabulous job getting the stuff up, but this should alleviate some of the time constraints, and get things like agendas and minutes up faster. Every department will be able to submit new or updated content on a timely basis."
The new system should also make future development easier, he said.
Now, SERA wants to turn its attention to the public, and what users want to see on the site.
The firm is also collecting feedback from the community with a simple online survey, Spencer said.
"We've gotten quite a few responses but we want to get the message out to everyone who uses the site. We want to know how and why residents and businesses use the site, and get an accurate reflection of what the community is seeking."
The survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/laportecountywebsitesurvey, includes just four questions, the first three multiple choice.
• What is your status in La Porte County? Resident, business, visitor or other
• What are you main reasons for using the site? Meeting notices, minutes, contacts, events or others
• What geographic feature best represents the county? Courthouse, dunes, parks, historic architecture or others
• What ideas would you offer for improving the site?
The third question will hopefully offer suggestions for imagery on the site, and to that end, local photographers are invited to send in photos to be used on the site, Spencer said.
An email address has been set up – lpcountyphotos@serasolutions.com – for photos to be submitted for use on the site.
It's all part of a rebranding effort to make the site more "refreshing and interesting," Spencer said.
"But first we have to make sure it is bug-free, and the staff is comfortable working with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.