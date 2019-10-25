Nest to bring '20,000 Leagues' back to life

MICHIGAN CITY — Just in time for Halloween, The Nest in Michigan City will present the premiere showing of the 1916 silent film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” as adapted by Sudden Productions.
The premiere will take place 2 p.m. Sunday at The Nest, 803 Franklin St., Michigan City.
According to The Nest, Sudden Productions version of Jules Verne’s movie has been restored and colorized using the latest deep learning artificial intelligence. In addition, a new score musical has been provided by the Dan Schaaf Ensemble along with surround sound effects. The performance will feature local actors providing the voices of Captain Nemo, Ned Land and the rest of Verne’s cast of characters.
Dan Schaaf has had numerous of his operas, musicals and dramas performed in Chicago, Indianapolis, Dallas and throughout Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Most recently his adaptation of the first full length silent animated film “Prince Achmed” was presented live as part of the Coastline Children’s Film Festival this year.
Dan began adapting silent films as part of Vicker’s Theater’s ‘Sounds of Silents’ festival in the early 2000s. The most performed of these is his silent movie musical, “Aelita, Queen of Mars,” which is an adaptation of a 1925 Soviet Sci-Fi film. Another crowd favorite of his is “MacBeth, the Rock Opera!” Dan has won several awards for play writing.
Actors in this show include La Porte actor and director George Maslankowski as the narrator, and Michigan City’s Robert Richter as the French marine biologist, Professor Aronnax. Sandy Young of La Porte is Sophie, the professor’s daughter, and Patrick Bannon of Michigan City enacts the mysterious Captain Nemo. Mike Koss and Larry Jortner round out the performances.
According to The Nest, the film features for the time underwater scenery in a film, some of the first ever made.
The event is free, but donations to the Nest will be accepted.
More details are at 20K.SuddenProductions.com and at Facebook.com/mcvideofest.
