MICHIGAN CITY — The Heart of Gold Benefit Concert to be held Dec. 7 is regional artist Johnny V's eighth annual Neil Young Tribute Concert to Benefit Toys for Tots, Young People's Theater Company, and Remembering Our Veterans.
The event will be held in Michigan City at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center (HPAC) at 1200 Spring St., Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $25 (online or at the door). VIP packages are available online. Visit YPTCINC tickets to purchase online.
A holiday tradition in its eighth year, the Johnny V and Friends band will revisit this annual celebration showcasing the artistry of Neil Young. Since its origins at Valpo’s Front Porch Music eight years ago, this year’s encore event has grown to the larger HPAC Theater. This Heart of Gold for the Holidays concert promises the music of Neil Young with a fresh perspective.
This year features the musical talents from the Heart of Gold Band including Rocco Labriola, on pedal steel; Billy Romer and Freek Johnson, “The Unit” on drums. Anthony Massaro from the Killer Bzzz Caution will be on guitar. Janis Wallin of Johnny V’s Wildflowers, Terrapin Flyer and The Family Groove Co. will be on the bass. Al Joseph of Country Roads will be featured on the Violin. Johnny V himself will be holing up his end on keyboards, vocals and guitar.
This year, a VIP Package is available featuring the following amenities: two tickets to the show, one nights lodging for two at the secluded Brewery Lodge, Beer Bus transportation to and from the theater and a VIP after-show meet-and-greet at The Lodge. The package also includes downloads of all five Johnny V albums—including the reissue of "Medicine Wheel" along with "Barns and Bridges," "Balance," "Wood Chips" and "Inside Reality." The VIP Package price is $200 plus tax and availability is very limited. Packages are available online at Johnny V VIP Package.
Johnny V is a staple on the regional music scene. For more information visit thejohnnyv.com.
Young People's Theatre Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 offering young people the opportunity to experience the magic of theater. For more information visit yptcinc.com.
The Brewery Lodge is a 12-suite boutique hotel located on a wooded 40 acres in Michigan City, just off I-94 at exit 40 near the Indiana/Michigan border. For more information visit brewerylodge.com.
Guests are welcome to bring new and unwrapped toys or gifts to benefit Toys for Tots to the show.
