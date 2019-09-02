MICHIGAN CITY — The city is considering installing new “Neighborhood Watch” signs near the intersection of Tremont and York streets at the request of a nearby resident.
Stacy Martin told the Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety at the Aug. 19 meeting that she and her neighbor, Audrey Donaldson, are establishing a neighborhood watch program “due to theft instances and also drug related activities” in the area.
Michigan City Police Asst. Chief Kevin Urbanczyk said similar signage has been installed in the area previously, but is faded. He also asked for more time to determine the appropriate locations for new signage.
City Engineer Charles “Spike” Peller asked the board who is going to pay for the signs.
The Board of Works voted to table the matter while they work out the details.
In other business:
n Improving the crosswalk that crosses Lake Shore Drive at the Michigan City Armory was added to the Board of Works’ pending items list after another resident complained it’s unsafe for pedestrians in that location.
Peller said the city’s Central Services Department recently repainted the sidewalk, and suggested possibly installing a bigger sign or rumble strips. However, he said, the Washington Park traffic circle project should address the issue once it’s completed.
n The Michigan City Mainstreet Association was granted permission to use the city lot located at Franklin and 7th streets for programming during the First Friday Art Walk Summer Series on Sept. 6.
n The board approved a change order for the 2019 Citywide Sidewalk Repair Project – specifically for sidewalks in the Eastport neighborhood funded by the Community Development Block Grant – that increases the contract by $99,935, for a total cost of $374,621.
n It also approved a special purchase agreement not to exceed $50,000 with Precision Concrete Cutting for the Sidewalk Joint Grinding Repair Project.
n Bid packets and solicitation of bids for the demolition of properties at 109 Virginia Court and 126 F St. were unanimously approved. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 10.
n Because every bid submitted for the 2019 Pavement Crack Sealing Project was “way over” the project engineer’s estimated cost, the Board of Works rejected all of them.
n It also approved re-bidding of the 2019 Citywide Pavement Markings Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.