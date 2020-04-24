INDIANASPOLIS — Indiana health officials on Friday added 35 coronavirus deaths to the state’s total, bringing it to 741, and said the total is likely even higher.
Most of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred between Monday and Thursday, but one dated to April 2, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box also said the state has had at least 79 people who died with coronavirus infection symptoms, but were not tested. Those presumed COVID-19-related deaths are in addition to the 741 involving confirmed infections, she said.
The presumptive deaths involved determinations by doctors of the person’s infection by use of chest X-rays, scans, information about symptoms, and how their condition deteriorated, Box said.
Details about when the deaths occurred weren’t immediately released, and Box said the presumptive deaths won’t be included in the confirmed death toll.
“These deaths give us a better sense of the impact of COVID-19,” Box said.
According to the state, 89 percent of the deaths are people over the age of 60 and 36.6 percent of the reported positive cases for the same age group.
The reported deaths include 5 in La Porte County (including 1 at the Westville Correctional Facility); 5 in Porter County, 11 in St. Joseph County, 63 in Lake County, 5 in Newton County, and 1 each in Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties, according to ISDH.
ISDH also announced that 656 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 13,680 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
That includes 149 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 204 in Porter, 515 in St. Joseph, 1,445 in Lake, 34 in Jasper, 13 in Starke and 25 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana, according to ISDH.
The La Porte County Health Department on Friday reported 156 cases, including 5 new ones. That includes 25 in La Porte, 23 in Michigan City, 4 in Westville, 2 in Trail Creek, and 1 each in Rolling Prairie, Union Mills and Mill Creek. The health department total includes 98 at the Westville Correctional Facility and 1 at the Indiana State Prison.
To date, 75,553 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 72,040 on Thursday. That includes 1,006 in La Porte County.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has talked about easing next week the business and travel restrictions in place under the statewide stay-at-home order if a surge in cases doesn’t occur and cut into the capacity of hospitals to care for patients.
On Friday, he signed an executive order to allow health care providers and facilities to resume elective medical procedures at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, provided they have sufficient quantities of personal protective equipment, and use best practices and recommendations.
The order includes hospitals, doctors, dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, abortion clinics and veterinarians.
The latest state statistics showed 621 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals, which had 44 percent of their ICU beds available.
The state has also imposed a widespread hiring freeze and other limits on spending as officials brace for a major financial hit from the health crisis.
A memo issued this week by the State Budget Agency directs department leaders to take action for reducing expenses, along with no vehicle or furniture purchases.
No state employees have been laid off yet, but officials will be looking closely before filling any vacancies, according to Christopher Johnston, director of the state’s Office of Management and Budget.
“Obviously, there are agencies that are on the front lines with fighting the virus so we will take particular care in looking at their staffing needs,” said Johnston, who is Holcomb’s top fiscal adviser.
Through February, state revenues were about $100 million better than estimates for the first eight months of the current fiscal year, but came in 6 percent, or about $70 million, below projections in March. Officials expect a major tax revenue decline for April but haven’t yet given estimates.
“Anticipating what is coming with the downturn in the economy, all the measures in that memo are things that I think have to be considered and are on the table,” Johnston said.
