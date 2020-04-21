La PORTE — Each year, thousands of volunteers in Indiana donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during the 46th anniversary of National Volunteer Week, April 19- 25.
Research reported by the Corporation for National and Community Service found that 30 percent of adult Americans (77.4 million) volunteered 6.9 billion hours of service worth $167 billion in 2018. In 2018 in Indiana, more than 1.81 million volunteers contributed 166.5 million hours of service, valued at $4 billion. 34.9 percent of Indiana residents volunteered, ranking Indiana 20th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
