Indiana National Guard medics with 2-151 Infantry headquarters company assist medical professionals at Pendleton Correctional Facility. Teams of four each are also assigned to the Westville Correctional Facility and Plainfield Correctional Facility.
Photos by Cpl. Hannah Clifton / Indiana National Guard
The Guardsmen conduct sick call operations, perform blood draws and dispense medicine as prescribed by Indiana Department of Correction doctors and nurses while maintaining social distancing standards.
WESTVILLE — Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen are providing medical support to Indiana Department of Correction facilities, including Westville, that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These medical professionals quickly augmented the governor’s effort to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in correctional facilities during this public health crisis,” said Maj. Chris Johanningsmeier, 776th Battlefield Engineer Brigade operations officer.
