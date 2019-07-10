Museum seeks entries for annual photo contest

La PORTE — The theme of the 2019 La Porte County Historical Society Museum’s photography contest is La Porte County Doors and Windows.
The photo must be unframed, 8”x10”, and in black and white or color. The subject of the photograph must be in La Porte County and be at least 50 years old. The photos must have been taken in 2018 or 2019.
The deadline for submission of the unframed photo is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte.
Photographers must fill out an entry form for each photo. The photos will become property of the museum.
Judging will be on Aug. 17 and the photos will remain on display at the museum through the end of September. Photos will be judged on the following criteria: Composition, Focus, Historical Significance, Creativity, Lighting.
For more information, call the museum at 324-6767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.