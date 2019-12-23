MUSEUM GIVES HOLIDAY GREETINGS

Submitted photoHappy Holidays and a very Happy New Year from the staff and volunteers at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum! The museum would like to thank the public for their support, and they look forward to bringing new programs and experiences to La Porte County in the new year. The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Otherwise, they will be open on regular hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through the holiday season.

