La PORTE — The county's museum building has been named in honor of a La Porte family with a history of giving back to the community.
The La Porte County Historical Society Board of Directors has announced that on Sept. 4 the museum building was officially named The Kesling Building in honor of Dr. Peter C. and Charlene J. Kesling who were special guests at the dedication ceremony.
The museum building, located at 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte, was built in 1993 by the Keslings. Formerly called the Door Prairie Auto Museum, it was opened to the public in 1994 to display their auto collection.
The building was subsequently purchased by La Porte County in 2006 to house the La Porte County Historical Society Museum’s collection as well as selected Kesling autos and aircraft. The museum was formerly located in the basement of the La Porte County Complex.
Peter Kesling, a La Porte native, is responsible for helping to guide his family-owned business, Kesling and Rocke Orthodontic Group, after his father, Dr. H.D., died. According to previous reports, he has close to 60 patents, related mostly to orthodontic appliances.
The Keslings have been involved in a number of philanthropic efforts in La Porte County.
Kesling Park on La Porte’s south side is the result of donations from the Kesling family starting in the 1970s.
In 2013 the Keslings’ made a $1 million donation to the fundraising efforts for a Student Services and Activities Complex at Purdue North Central (now Purdue Northwest). The gymnasium was named The H.D. Kesling Gymnasium in honor of Peter Kesling’s father.
In 2003, Peter, along with Charlene, drove a 1903 Winton he restored from New York to San Francisco to mark the 100th anniversary of the first transcontinental trip by automobile.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
