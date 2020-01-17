Murder case against Qualls won't be dismissed

MICHIGAN CITY — The murder case against 17-year-old Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls will not be dropped as the defense had requested, the judge ruled on Thursday.
But he also ruled that the state cannot add two additional charges against the defendant at this late stage in the case.
Qualls was 16 when he was arrested for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Dareon Brown on Dec. 18, 2018. He notified La Porte Superior Court 1 in February that he intended to claim self-defense at his trial, which commenced on Dec. 16.
However, a mistrial was declared the following day after a state witness inadvertently disclosed information that the judge had previously ruled would be inadmissible in court.
Because of the witness’ error, Judge Michael Bergerson granted a defense motion for mistrial on Dec. 17.
The same day, the state filed a motion to amend Qualls’ charges. In addition to the original charges of murder and dangerous possession of a firearm, the state wanted to add counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery.
And on Jan. 10, Qualls’ public defender, Elizabeth Flynn, filed a motion to dismiss the case, claiming the witness and the prosecution acted in concert to goad the defendant into requesting a mistrial.
She also claimed the state attempted to capitalize on its alleged misconduct by filing charges based on information disclosed during the defense’s opening statement and witness testimony on the first day of trial.
At Thursday’s hearing on both the motion to dismiss and the motion to amend the charging information, the judge appeared to empathize with both positions. However, he ultimately denied both requests.
Flynn indicated she intends to file an interlocutory appeal, which would allow the Indiana Court of Appeals to decide whether Bergerson’s ruling on the motion to dismiss should stand.
She also requested a continuance of the case to allow her time to process the new discovery tendered to her by the state since the mistrial was declared.
Bergerson took her request for continuance under advisement pending the receipt of her motion for interlocutory appeal.
As the case currently stands, Qualls is set for a new jury trial to begin in La Porte Superior Court 1 on Jan. 27.
