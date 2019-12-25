Mrozinski elected to IACC district office

INDIANAPOLIS – La Porte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski was re-elected Vice President of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) Northwest District during their recent annual conference.
Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp stated that “Mrozinski will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
As District Vice President, Mrozinski will represent the elected county commissioners in the Northwest district of the state, which includes the following counties: Benton, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Howard, Jasper, Lake, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and White.
The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Mrozinski will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the association.
Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Overmyer was elected NW District President during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Northwest District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2019 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of County Commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and support staff.
Mrozinski and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on the conference theme “Sharing Solutions” where they shared solutions in many areas of local government and focused on Cyber Security, Wastewater Planning, Economic Development, Indiana Jails in Distress, Emergency Preparedness and Resiliency, Road and Bridge Funding, Road Safety Planning and more.
State Senator Rodric Bray who serves as the leader of the Indiana Senate as the President Pro Tempore “Shared Solutions” with Indiana County Commissioners as the keynote speaker for the conference on current issues related to local government, infrastructure, and the mental health and addiction problem that is causing jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties. He has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.