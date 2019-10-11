Mrozinski attends Association of Indiana Counties conference

INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski was one of more than 550 county officials and county employees who attended the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Annual Conference, held Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 in Orange County Indiana.
The 61st annual conference offered county officials at wide variety of professional development courses as well as opportunities to network with their peers. State officials provided updates on pertinent issues facing county government.
The AIC’s annual conference is the largest gathering of county officials in the state.
Representatives from public agencies, private entities and local elected officials addressed issues such as: Rural services, jail management, firearms training demonstrations, options for archiving and digitizing documents, alternative energy and collaborative management.
AIC’s members discussed the 2019 legislative platform, which covers key issues facing counties such as local taxation, criminal justice, public safety, the environment and economic development.
In addition, the annual election of officers was held and Owen County Councilman Anton Neff was elected president of the AIC Board of Directors.
Neff, who is serving as the board’s first vice president, will officially begin his new term as president on Nov. 1.
