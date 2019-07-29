GALENA TOWNSHIP — A Michigan man has died after striking two trees in northern La Porte County early Monday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Monday the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the area of CR-1000N and Range Road in Galena Township. Capt. Andy Hynek, upon arriving at the scene at 5:14 a.m., located a 2016 Harley Davidson and its driver, Billy J. Finney, 46, of Bridgeman, Michigan, deceased in a nearby yard.
According to the sheriff’s department, evidence at the scene showed the motorcycle was traveling east on CR-1000N when Finney failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking two trees before coming to rest.
Finney, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department, was found to have a BAC of .24 percent. Next of kin has been notified.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County Emergency Medical Services and the La Porte County Coroner’s Office.
