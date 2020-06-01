Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Michigan City Police Department and marched along Michigan Boulevard and through the Eastport neighborhood Sunday, demanding justice for George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
After a smaller group of protesters migrated west toward the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall, reportedly damaging some windows along the way, Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell moved to the center of the crowd and urged city residents to go home.
Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Michigan City Police Department and marched along Michigan Boulevard and through the Eastport neighborhood Sunday, demanding justice for George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
Photos by Kelley Smith
After a smaller group of protesters migrated west toward the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall, reportedly damaging some windows along the way, Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell moved to the center of the crowd and urged city residents to go home.
Protesters listened as various speakers shared personal testimonies on the back lawn of the police station.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Michigan City, Long Beach and Trail Creek police officers, and La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies donned riot gear as they barricaded the entrances to the outlet mall in case of violence.
Protesters alternated between various chants as they marched. Pictured here, the crowd was yelling, “Hands up, don’t shoot!”
Some windows were broken at Lighthouse Liquors at 501 Washington St. during the commotion, and were replaced with boards shortly afterward.
MICHIGAN CITY – Hundreds of protesters flocked to the Michigan City Police Department on Sunday evening to protest racial injustice in general and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
The group initially rallied on the back lawn, where people took turns sharing testimonials and leading chants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.