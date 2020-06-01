MICHIGAN CITY – Hundreds of protesters flocked to the Michigan City Police Department on Sunday evening to protest racial injustice in general and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

The group initially rallied on the back lawn, where people took turns sharing testimonials and leading chants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.