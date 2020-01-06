INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has released 2019 graduation rates for every school in the state, and for La Porte County, the news was mostly positive, with most schools topping the overall state rate.
Indiana’s overall graduation rate was 87.29%, and every school in the county, with the exception of La Porte High School, surpassed that mark for the class of 2019. The state’s non-waiver graduation rate was 76.73%, and every school in the county also surpassed that mark, with the exception of Marquette Catholic High School.
The waiver graduation rate shows the percentage of all students in the senior class who graduate, including those who qualify for waivers to graduate despite not completing all requirements. The non-waiver rate counts only students who complete all graduation requirements.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” state Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jennifer McCormick said. “There is still work to be done, and the Department of Education will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
The 2019 statewide figures showed a slight regression from 2018, when the waiver graduation rate was 88.1% and the non-waiver graduation rate 80.78%.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability calculations, IDOE also released 2019 federal graduation rates. In 2019, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 86.46%, again down from 2018, when the rate was 87.23%.
At Michigan City High School, 336 of 356 members of the senior class graduated in 2019, for a waiver graduation rate of 94.38%, well above the 2018 mark of 75 percent. The non-waiver graduation rate was 83.43% and the federal rate was 89.84%.
La Porte High School had 392 of 456 eligible seniors graduate for a waiver rate of 85.96%, down from 91.02% in 2018. The non-waiver graduation rate was 84.24% and the federal rate 85.22%.
New Prairie High School had the highest waiver rate with 223 of 231 students, or 96.54% graduating. That was up from 93.15% in 2018. The non-waiver rate was 85.28% and the federal rate 95.71%.
South Central, Westville and LaCrosse high schools also topped 90 percent waiver graduation rates.
At SC, 81 of 85 students graduated for a waiver rate of 95.29%, up from 94.81% in 2018. The non-waiver and federal rates were the same at 95.29%.
In Westville, 75 of 82 class members graduated for a rate of 91.46%, just above a 91.43% rate in 2018. The non-waiver rate was 90.24% and the federal rate 91.46%.
At LaCrosse High School, 26 of 27 students graduated for a 96.3% rate, down from 100% in 2018. The non-waiver rate was 85.19% and the federal rate 96.3%.
Marquette had 78 of 82 senior class members graduate for a rate of 95.12%, up from 91.04% in 2018. The non-waiver rate was 74.39% and the federal rate was 90.70%.
Graduating high school is critical in today’s workplace, according to Portage-based NEO (Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities), which counts more than 64,000 adults in La Porte, Porter and Lake counties who are without a high school diploma.
That number is “outrageous,” according to Brooke Allen, head of communications and development for NEO’s New Vistas High School and Adult Education programs.
“It’s exasperating to think that so many of our neighbors face barriers preventing their completion of a basic education,” she said, “an education that many of us take for granted simply because we may not have faced those same barriers.”
Just as exasperating, Allen said, is that “so many people don’t understand the return on investment when it comes to adult or alternative education.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey, a community will spend more than half a million dollars in public assistance to support a single adult who does not finish high school, she said. “In contrast, it costs about $800 to enroll that same student in a basic adult education program.”
Adults who don’t complete high school often lack the necessary skills for career and post-secondary success, and the poverty rate for these individuals is twice as high compared to those who complete school, Allen said.
“With a diploma, graduates increase their annual earnings by an average of $7,500. Their average consumer spending increases, boosting the economy. Cycles of intergenerational illiteracy begin to break and quality of life for an entire community improves.”
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.