CHESTERTON — The Shirley Heinze Land Trust has acquired more wetlands along the Little Calumet River – three parcels situated south of the intersection of I-94 on either side of Ind. 49 – to add to its goal of a protected river corridor.
The acquisition of 34 acres of wetlands and floodplain in Chesterton will help connect the Trust’s 66-acre Keith Richard Walner Nature Preserve, located west of Ind. 49, to a number of its other protected areas to the east, according to Sarah Barnes, programs manager for Heinze Trust.
Those include the 87-acre Wykes-Plampin Nature Preserve, the 165-acre Dale Engquist Nature Preserve, and the 42-acre J. Timothy Ritchie Nature Preserve, located along Sand Creek, which flows into the Little Calumet River.
“We’re connecting more pieces along the east branch of the Little Calumet River, moving closer to our vision of a protected river corridor,” Barnes said. “The property will become an important part of the management of the wetlands and the river, including control of invasive species and reintroduction of native plants.”
Dan Plath, chief of resource management for Indiana Dunes National Park and founder of the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association, said the acquisition constitutes “almost a mile of the Little Calumet River at this location. Because of the rich wetland complex found here, it is a spectacular place for paddling, fishing and birding.”
The property can be viewed by paddlers on the river, according to Plath, a member of the Advisory Council for the Trust. The nearby Walner and Wykes-Plampin preserves are open to the public for hiking and offer access to the river for paddling and fishing.
The land was purchased from the Diocese of Gary, with funding from the Laura Hare Charitable Trust, whose mission is to enhance Indiana’s natural environment through preservation and stewardship of ecologically significant natural areas and promotion of environmental education, stewardship and awareness, according to Barnes.
A portion of the acquisition runs along the private grounds of the Catholic Community of St. Patrick in Chesterton.
Father Jon Plavcan, pastor of St. Patrick Church, said, “It is wonderful that we were able to offer the wetlands around Saint Patrick to the Shirley Heinze Land Trust for its present and future protection.”
“The educational possibilities for our students in learning more about wetlands and how to care for nature is a gift to all of us.” Richard Rupcich, principal at St. Patrick School added. “I am very excited about the possibilities for our students.
“Our campus, with its expanse of wetlands, native plants, various forms of wildlife, as well as access to the Calumet River, lends itself to a great backdrop for environmental science,” he said.
The property is the most recent acquisition within the Little Calumet Conservation Corridor, approved in 2014 as an Indiana Bicentennial Nature Trust Conservation Area. Since then, the Heinze Trust and partners have worked to help connect already protected natural areas along the river.
In total, more than 2,350 acres have been protected along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River by several conservation organizations, agencies and municipalities.
Since 1981, the Heinze Trust has protected, restored and maintained northwest Indiana’s natural communities, including tallgrass prairie, high dune, oak savanna, boreal flatwoods, dune-and-swale, woodlands, marshes, swamps, ponds, fens, bogs and riparian habitat, Barnes said.
More than 2,400 acres in Lake, Porter, La Porte and St. Joseph counties have been preserved for public benefit. The nature preserves feature significant scenic and ecological value, and most are open to the public for hiking and enjoying nature. Six properties have been dedicated as state nature preserves.
The organization also works “to educate people of all ages to appreciate the importance of land conservation, and to experience the natural wonders of the region,” Barnes said. The work is accomplished through a partnership of volunteers, donors and professionals.
For more information on the Trust and the nature preserves, visit heinzetrust.org, call (219) 242-8558, or visit facebook.com/heinzetrust.
— From staff reports
