La PORTE — La Porte is among a growing number of Indiana cities to impose mask mandates after health officials on Monday reported the most hospitalizations of people with coronavirus-related illnesses in nearly a month.
Republican Mayor Tom Dermody on Friday issued an executive order that went into effect Sunday requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings inside retail buildings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Our community has seen comparatively low numbers throughout this pandemic, but it is far from over,” Dermody said. “Our numbers are beginning to run as the anticipated second wave approaches, and we want to be prepared.
“The last thing we need is for the economy to shut down again, so we are being proactive in hopes that this measure will help prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the impact of the second peak in La Porte.”
Under the executive order, customers and employees will be required to wear a mask or face covering in enclosed businesses unless they have a medical exemption.
In spaces where a face covering would prevent the delivery of goods or services, such as a restaurant, face coverings will not be required as long as social distancing of at least 6 feet can be maintained.
West Lafayette’s mayor on Monday announced an immediate requirement that face coverings be worn inside all places of business open to the public, all city facilities, public transportation and high-density workplaces.
The order from Republican Mayor John Dennis cited the city’s high population density and expected return of Purdue University students as risks for spreading COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
A mask requirement announced by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is scheduled to take effect Wednesday.
Winnecke, also a Republican, pointed to consecutive days of Vanderburgh County recording its highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections when he announced the mandate Friday.
Many people were wearing masks on their own, Winnecke said, “but the numbers show that more people need to.”
The true number of cases is likely far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Similar mask requirements are in place in Indianapolis, along with St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana.
Hospitals around the state had 764 coronavirus patients as of Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That is the most since June 19, but that number is about half the cases the state saw in much of April and early May. Hospitalizations had fallen to as low as 595 on June 26.
Deaths have continued to decline, with health officials adding two COVID-19 deaths on Monday to the state’s total of 2,762 confirmed or presumed coronavirus deaths since mid-March.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate, but he cited worries about possible increases in coronavirus cases across the state in deciding earlier this month to keep capacity limits in place for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues in place until at least Saturday.
The ISDH on Monday announced that 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 along with the 2 new deaths.
On Sunday, ISDH reported 560 new cases and 4 deaths; while on Saturday, 793 new cases and 8 deaths were reported.
The numbers bring the state totals to 52,037 Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus. A total of 2,569 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 and another 193 probable deaths have been reported.
The totals for the state include 629 cases and 28 deaths in La Porte County; 849 cases and 38 deaths in Porter County; 2,211 cases and 69 deaths in St. Joseph County; 5,677 cases and 249 deaths in Lake County; and 109 cases and 3 deaths in Starke County, according to the ISDH.
As of Monday, 570,409 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 564,647 on Sunday. That includes 8,842 tests reported in La Porte County.
The rising number have prompted one of the state’s largest school districts to announce its students will start the new year by learning remotely.
Washington Township in Indianapolis, with about 11,000 students last school year, announced it won’t reopen schools this fall. After approving plans last week to reopen with a brick-and-mortar option, the school board voted again Monday morning, this time moving all classes online.
“While several of the most significant numeric and statistical measures relating to the coronavirus continue to rise, and while we understand our continuing responsibility to address students’ educational, social and emotional needs, it is the Board’s judgment that the best course of action in the near term is not to have students return to the classroom while coronavirus indicators increase,” the school board said in a statement.
The district’s concerns are not unfounded. Last week, Indiana recorded back-to-back highs in single-day increases in coronavirus cases – the most since early May. And Marion County, which includes Washington Township, has reported more than 12,000 confirmed cases and nearly 700 deaths.
The district will reopen beginning July 30, according to the school board. It will reassess whether students can return to the classroom at every upcoming board meeting – it has seven scheduled the fall semester.
