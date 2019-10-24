MICHIGAN CITY — All are invited as Monday Musicale presents an evening of operatic music, from traditional to modern.
The Oct. 28 meeting will take place at Michigan City’s First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. Ninth St., beginning at 7 p.m.
“Opera” (the Italian word for “work”) refers to a theatrical piece that tells a story entirely through music. It is distinct from “musical theatre” — a story told through spoken dialogue combined with music, movement, and other elements.
As noted by program chairman Candace Archer, opera has evolved through the years to include numerous genres, including contemporary works influenced by jazz and rock music. Archer will be joined by vocalists Deborah Beien, Emma Blanchard, Howard Brenneman, Frank Casorio, Kathi Jones, Krystal Levi and Joe Stewart, accompanied by Lee Meyer.
In solo selections, duets, and ensembles, performers will share a sampling of various operatic styles from the 18th through the 21st century. The program will feature music from Mozart’s Don Giovanni and The Magic Flute, Verdi’s Rigoletto and Madame Butterfly by Puccini, as well as selections by Donizetti, Tchaikovsky, Leoncavallo, Menotti and others.
More contemporary operas will be represented by selections from Jonathan Larson’s Rent, Elton John’s Aida and Love Never Dies by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
A social hour will follow the program, with refreshments provided by Carmen Gondek’s hosting committee. While there is no admission charge to attend, donations to the group’s scholarship fund are appreciated.
For information, call Ange Benz at (219) 874-3754 or Sue Cassler at (219) 362-1421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.