Monday and Tuesday's La Porte County Fair Schedule
Monday, July 8

Gates open at 8 a.m.

6-9:30 a.m. — 4-H Swine are due

8-9 a.m. — Chicken Flying Weigh-In at Poultry Barn

8-11 a.m. — 4-H Class Draft Horse check-in

4-H Dairy Cattle are due (dairy cattle arriving after 10 a.m. must unload behind the Poultry and Swine Barns.)

8-9:30 a.m. — 4-H Beef Ultrasound Carcass Evaluation

9 a.m. — 4-H Horse & Pony Judging – Horse & Pony Show Arena

9-11 a.m. — 4-H Open Judging of the following projects:

Enter all 4-H Aquatic Science (Community Building)

Enter all Crops, Garden, Potato, & Container Gardening Exhibits (Small Projects Building)

10-2 p.m. — 4-H Swine Weigh-In

10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community and Small Projects Buildings open

10 a.m.-Noon — Enter 4-H Floriculture – Community Building

10 a.m. — 4-H Chicken Flying Contest, TBA

4-H Sheep – Pen of 2 Sign-Up Due

4-H Swine Ultrasound Carcass Evaluation

11 a.m. — Commercial Buildings Open

11 am. — Open Class Judging: Pies, Cookies & Food Preservation

11 a.m. Rabbit Fun Photo Contest Judging

Announcement of 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Winners

Rabbit Judging – meat pens, single fryers and roasters

11:30 a.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

Noon — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers

Noon-9 p.m. — Pioneer Land Open

1 p.m. — Open Class Ag & Horticulture Judging (Community Building)

1 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Judging & Lamb Carcass Show – Livestock Show Arena

2 p.m. — 4-H Miniature Equine Judging – Show Arena

Mini 4-H Pee Wee Sheep Show to follow sheep show

2 p.m. — Open class Judging of Draft Horse-Class 45 (Draft Horse Arena)

2-4 p.m. — Steve Lawrence Karate (Entertainment Tent)

2:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

4 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers 4 p.m. — Goat Education Judging

4:30-7 p.m. — Fox Band (Entertainment Tent)

5:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade

7 p.m. — Figure Eight Demolition Derby (Motor Sport Arena)

7:30-10 p.m. — Smarty Pants (Entertainment Tent)

8 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers

8-8:30 p.m. — 4-H Aquatic Science Levels A & B Released (Leave Project Notebooks)

Tuesday, July 9

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Senior Day Sponsored by La Porte Hospital

6 a.m. — 4-H Sheep Carcass Load Out

8 a.m. — 4-H Beef Steer and Dairy Steer Judging – Livestock Show Arena

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Science & Poultry Display Board Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building

4-H Poultry, Ducks, Geese & Turkey Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building

9 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Judging – Jr. 4-H members (third–seventh grades) – Rabbit Barn

4-H Horse & Pony Judging (Horse & Pony Show Arena)

9 a.m. — Open Class Draft Horse Judging-Class 46-52 (Draft Horse Arena)

9-10 a.m. — Enter 4-H Small Animals-Birds, Reptiles and Miscellaneous Division – Community Building

9 a.m.-Noon — Little Peeps Poultry Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building

10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community, Small Projects & Conservation Buildings Open

10 a.m. — Farm Stock Tractor Pull (Pull Track)

10 a.m. — 4-H Open Judging of Small Animals-Birds, Reptiles and Miscellaneous Division

10 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Showmanship

4-H Pigeon Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building

4-H Horse & Pony Judging – Horse & Pony Show Arena

11 a.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers

Noon-9 p.m. — PioneerLand Open

1-7 p.m. — Creatures from Vegetables-Open Participation – Materials Provided – Community Building

1 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus — North Parking Lot

2:-4 p.m. — Brian Lee (Elvis) (Entertainment Tent)

3 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

4 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Jeff Robinson (Frank Sinatra) (Entertainment Tent)

5 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

5-11 p.m. — Skerbeck Carnival Rides – Unlimited $20

5:30 p.m. — 4-H Mini Pedal Pull Weigh-In (Livestock Show Arena-West End)

6 p.m. — 4-H Mini Pedal Pull

6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade

7 p.m. — Mini 4-H Pee Wee Goat Show

7 p.m. — Indiana Pullers League – Truck & Tractor Pull (Motor Sport Arena)

7-10 p.m. — Cripple Creek (Entertainment Tent)

8-8:30 p.m. — 4-H Small Animals (Birds, Reptiles, Misc) Release

8 p.m. — Goat Agility

8 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers

