Monday and Tuesday's La Porte County Fair Schedule

Monday, July 8
Gates open at 8 a.m.
6-9:30 a.m. — 4-H Swine are due
8-9 a.m. — Chicken Flying Weigh-In at Poultry Barn
8-11 a.m. — 4-H Class Draft Horse check-in
4-H Dairy Cattle are due (dairy cattle arriving after 10 a.m. must unload behind the Poultry and Swine Barns.)
8-9:30 a.m. — 4-H Beef Ultrasound Carcass Evaluation
9 a.m. — 4-H Horse & Pony Judging – Horse & Pony Show Arena
9-11 a.m. — 4-H Open Judging of the following projects:
Enter all 4-H Aquatic Science (Community Building)
Enter all Crops, Garden, Potato, & Container Gardening Exhibits (Small Projects Building)
10-2 p.m. — 4-H Swine Weigh-In
10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community and Small Projects Buildings open
10 a.m.-Noon — Enter 4-H Floriculture – Community Building
10 a.m. — 4-H Chicken Flying Contest, TBA
4-H Sheep – Pen of 2 Sign-Up Due
4-H Swine Ultrasound Carcass Evaluation
11 a.m. — Commercial Buildings Open
11 am. — Open Class Judging: Pies, Cookies & Food Preservation
11 a.m. Rabbit Fun Photo Contest Judging
Announcement of 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Winners
Rabbit Judging – meat pens, single fryers and roasters
11:30 a.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
Noon — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
Noon-9 p.m. — Pioneer Land Open
1 p.m. — Open Class Ag & Horticulture Judging (Community Building)
1 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Judging & Lamb Carcass Show – Livestock Show Arena
2 p.m. — 4-H Miniature Equine Judging – Show Arena
Mini 4-H Pee Wee Sheep Show to follow sheep show
2 p.m. — Open class Judging of Draft Horse-Class 45 (Draft Horse Arena)
2-4 p.m. — Steve Lawrence Karate (Entertainment Tent)
2:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
4 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers 4 p.m. — Goat Education Judging
4:30-7 p.m. — Fox Band (Entertainment Tent)
5:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
7 p.m. — Figure Eight Demolition Derby (Motor Sport Arena)
7:30-10 p.m. — Smarty Pants (Entertainment Tent)
8 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
8-8:30 p.m. — 4-H Aquatic Science Levels A & B Released (Leave Project Notebooks)
Tuesday, July 9
Gates open at 8 a.m.
Senior Day Sponsored by La Porte Hospital
6 a.m. — 4-H Sheep Carcass Load Out
8 a.m. — 4-H Beef Steer and Dairy Steer Judging – Livestock Show Arena
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Science & Poultry Display Board Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building
4-H Poultry, Ducks, Geese & Turkey Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building
9 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Judging – Jr. 4-H members (third–seventh grades) – Rabbit Barn
4-H Horse & Pony Judging (Horse & Pony Show Arena)
9 a.m. — Open Class Draft Horse Judging-Class 46-52 (Draft Horse Arena)
9-10 a.m. — Enter 4-H Small Animals-Birds, Reptiles and Miscellaneous Division – Community Building
9 a.m.-Noon — Little Peeps Poultry Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building
10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community, Small Projects & Conservation Buildings Open
10 a.m. — Farm Stock Tractor Pull (Pull Track)
10 a.m. — 4-H Open Judging of Small Animals-Birds, Reptiles and Miscellaneous Division
10 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Showmanship
4-H Pigeon Judging – Poultry/Pigeon Building
4-H Horse & Pony Judging – Horse & Pony Show Arena
11 a.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
Noon-9 p.m. — PioneerLand Open
1-7 p.m. — Creatures from Vegetables-Open Participation – Materials Provided – Community Building
1 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus — North Parking Lot
2:-4 p.m. — Brian Lee (Elvis) (Entertainment Tent)
3 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
4 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Jeff Robinson (Frank Sinatra) (Entertainment Tent)
5 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
5-11 p.m. — Skerbeck Carnival Rides – Unlimited $20
5:30 p.m. — 4-H Mini Pedal Pull Weigh-In (Livestock Show Arena-West End)
6 p.m. — 4-H Mini Pedal Pull
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
7 p.m. — Mini 4-H Pee Wee Goat Show
7 p.m. — Indiana Pullers League – Truck & Tractor Pull (Motor Sport Arena)
7-10 p.m. — Cripple Creek (Entertainment Tent)
8-8:30 p.m. — 4-H Small Animals (Birds, Reptiles, Misc) Release
8 p.m. — Goat Agility
8 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
