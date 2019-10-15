MICHIGAN CITY — “Monarchs: Scientific Monitoring & Endangered: Artistic Inspiration” will be the topic of the Northwest Indiana Green Drinks meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St., Michigan City.
What could we discover to help or hinder our Monarchs’ declining population? Can you name currently endangered species in Indiana? How would science and art support stewardship and advocacy?
Discover with Mari Patis, a Community Volunteer Ambassador for the Monarch Joint Venture at the Indiana Dunes National Park, and Laurel Izzard, a self-employed and award-winning artist in Michigan City, as they discuss how their programs and projects are examining and supporting Monarchs and endangered animals in our region. Through their scientific and artistic approaches, we will gain a greater appreciation of declining species, habitat loss and climate change.
As you grab a brew and some delicious eats, Patis will explain how she trains Citizen Scientists in observation and surveys to learn about monarch butterfly habitats via her Integrated Monarch Monitoring Program (IMMP) at its plot in Miller Woods. While Izzard, who has always had a deep concern for our planet and its people, through research and creation has been portraying animal outlines and washes on vintage quilt squares to evoke an emotional response in viewers to adopt behaviors to support world ecosystems and animal survival.
Green Drinks meets the third Thursday of every month (except July and December) at Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St. Michigan City. These events are sponsored by Save the Dunes and supported by 219 GreenConnect. Suggested donation is $5, $2 for students. For further information, call (219) 210-7513.
