INDIANAPOLIS — A local state senator and the man she is trying to replace as attorney general had widely varying reactions Monday after the Marion County prosecutor announced his office would no longer prosecute minor marijuana possession cases.
Acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced his intention to “no longer prosecute possession of marijuana cases involving approximately one ounce or less of marijuana when the charge is the only or most serious charge against an adult,” a statement from the prosecutor’s office said.
Mears said his own experience as a deputy prosecutor and the “evolving policies of neighboring states and jurisdictions” prompted this decision.
“I have come to this decision as a veteran prosecutor,” Mears said. “I have seen the resources devoted to these prosecutions and believe those resources can be used more effectively to promote public safety, ensure justice for victims and reduce recidivism.
“When faced with the choice between prosecuting this and prosecuting acts of violence, my priority is clear.”
State Senator Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, a proponent of decriminalization, called it a big step for Marion County and Indiana.
“Dropping these charges is a tremendous step made by Marion County’s interim prosecutor in accomplishing what ultimately needs to be done: decriminalizing possession of marijuana in Indiana,” said Tallian, who announced in August that she will be seeking the democratic nomination for Indiana Attorney General next year.
“According to the Indiana prosecuting attorney’s information, there were more than 22,000 arrests for marijuana possession last year,” she said. “Let’s stop branding our citizens with a criminal record for doing what is increasingly viewed as normal behavior.
“Why should Hoosiers be punished for something our neighbors and Americans in 33 other states have the freedom to do?”
Attorney General Curtis Hill, however, was not as pleased with the announcement.
“I respect and support the fact that prosecutors have absolute discretion in deciding when to file criminal charges and how to allocate their resources. Typically, though, prosecutors carefully exercise this discretion on a case-by-case basis rather than proclaiming that in all cases they will ignore a particular state law not to their liking.
“I am concerned that this proclamation in Marion County will attract to Indianapolis people with a particular interest in communities where drug enforcement is lax. It seems to me a curious strategy to put out a welcome mat for lawbreakers in a community already facing challenges related to crime, homelessness and other social problems stemming from drug abuse.”
Prosecution of possession of marijuana cases in Marion County (Indianapolis) has declined in recent years, with a majority resulting in dismissals, according to the prosecutor’s officer. During the first nine months of 2019, about 80 percent of possession of marijuana charges have been dismissed.
“Too often, an arrest for marijuana possession puts individuals into the system who otherwise would not be. That is not a win for our community,” Mears said. “The enforcement of marijuana policy has disproportionately impacted people of color, and this is a first step to addressing that.”
According to Indiana state law, possession of marijuana in an amount less than 30 grams can be prosecuted as a Level B Misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.
Mears said the new policy will not apply to persons under the age of 18; and cases involving trafficking or dealing of marijuana, and driving while under the influence of marijuana will continue to be filed and prosecuted in Marion County. And the one-ounce level “distinguishes between users and dealers,” the latter of which will continue to be prosecuted.
The prosecutor’s office will review pending cases involving only possession of marijuana to determine which may be dismissed based on the new policy, he said.
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake said his office “will continue to enforce the laws as written until they are changed by the legislature.
“We are not adopting any stance at this point different than state law. ... Obviously, before any changes to our policy, I would reach out and speak to all of the police chiefs and the attorney general, and would never make a unilateral decision without their full support.”
Tallian said she is preparing to draft legislation to decriminalize possession statewide, a bill which failed in 2019.
“I have once again begun drafting legislation for the 2020 session to decriminalize possession of marijuana in Indiana,” she said. “It is past time for our jail cells to be cleared of Hoosiers who have committed no other crime than be in possession of a harmless substance, that actually has real medical benefits.
“Additionally, we are all too familiar with the fact that there is great racial disparity when it comes to the prosecution of these cases, as African Americans are more likely to serve jail time or pay hefty fines than white people arrested for the same charge. Reforming our marijuana laws is an issue of criminal justice and racial equality.”
She said 33 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 25 have legalized or decriminalized recreational marijuana.
“Even among the states where cannabis is not fully legalized, the trend is moving toward legalization. Our neighbors to the south, Kentucky, look to be legalizing marijuana in the near future, meaning Indiana could soon be completely surrounded by states that have legalized some form of cannabis,” she said.
“With an opioid epidemic raging in our state, thousands of people suffering from illnesses that could be treated with cannabis and people of color being disproportionately locked up for possession of small amounts of a natural plant, it’s time Indiana listened to your voice and reformed cannabis laws for good.”
Mears was named acting prosecutor last week when Prosecutor Terry Curry resigned. A Democratic caucus on Saturday will select a replacement, with Tim Moriarty, an aide to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, challenging Mears.
Moriarty said he supports the marijuana policy change, but that more drug abuse and mental health treatment is also needed.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.