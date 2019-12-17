MICHIGAN CITY – A mistrial was declared in the murder case against a Michigan City teenager Tuesday, and the defendant was ordered released on GPS monitoring until a new trial begins.
Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls is scheduled to return to La Porte Superior Court 1 to face a new jury beginning Jan. 27.
The first trial, which began with jury selection Monday, ended abruptly Tuesday morning after a witness divulged information that was ordered by the judge not to be discussed during trial.
Jillian Ashley, now Chief of Services at the Michigan City Police Department, was a corporal in the MCPD Detective Bureau when she assisted the investigation in which the then-16-year-old Qualls was accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Dereon Brown outside a Karwick Road residence on Dec. 18, 2018.
During questioning Tuesday, Ashley revealed that Brown was her husband’s brother’s grandchild, making him her great-nephew.
Defense attorney Craig Braje questioned whether the familial relationship created a conflict that would have required her to inform her superiors of its existence.
Ashley said it was not required, although she did tell the lead investigator on the case. She also insisted her job performance has remained consistent in every case she’s investigated in which she’s had a personal relationship with a decedent or defendant.
Braje went on to ask about her knowledge of Qualls’ claim that the shooting had been committed in self-defense.
"I don't know anything about a claim of self-defense,” Ashley said, “nor do I believe that it was a bad idea for me to assist in the investigation."
Braje’s questioning became more “heated” – as the judge described it – and at one point, Ashley responded, "I don't know anything about self-defense. ... Normally, when we get self-defense, it's based on the defendant's statement. We did not get a statement, to my understanding."
The defense requested the attorneys from both sides address the judge privately, and jurors were removed from the courtroom.
Defense attorney Elizabeth Flynn argued that Ashley's testimony violated a ruling by the judge made prior to the trial.
"We specifically addressed this issue so the state could adequately inform and educate potential witnesses,” Flynn said. “As everyone knows, it's a fundamental right of the defendant to remain silent. To utilize the fact that he remained silent to make any inference to the jury that in remaining silent he has somehow foregone his right to remain silent is absolutely prejudicial to his case."
She asserted Ashley’s “zinger” directly violated Qualls’ constitutional rights and the judge’s order, and said it was the basis for a mistrial.
The state disagreed.
"I have no doubt that Chief Ashley knows that she should not mention that,” deputy prosecutor Elizabeth Boehm said, although she noted later that Ashley was never told about the judge's order. “The problem we're left with is the line of questioning of the defense. It was, as you described, 'heated'; and I'm not sure what they thought they would get by repeatedly asking her about self-defense. ... I'm not sure what other response she could give at that point.”
Boehm said it was the defense that opened the door for that testimony and requested that instead of a mistrial, the judge issue a limited instruction to the jury to disregard Ashley’s testimony that Qualls had not provided a statement to police.
After a brief recess to listen to the recorded testimony, Judge Michael Bergerson ordered the mistrial.
"The response was elicited as a result of some heated interrogation, I would say, by the defendant counsel,” he said. “And the witness was doing her best to respond in a way that would assist the trier of fact to understand what was on her mind at the time because, again, counsel questioned her repeatedly about her knowledge or lack thereof of his assertion of a self-defense claim.
“The problem here is, of course, the response that she did not have any knowledge of his assertion of a self-defense claim would have been OK. The additional testimony that, normally, she would be aware of a claim of self-defense if it was based on the statement of the defendant goes a little bit closer.
“She then mentioned that 'we did not get a statement from the defendant, is my understanding.' Those are her words – certainly a violation of Motion in Limine No. 7.”
Further complicating the situation, Bergerson said, is Ashley’s relationship to Brown. He said he was inclined to side with the defense to avoid any appearance of impropriety in allowing a relative of the decedent to violate a motion and allow the trial to proceed.
The judge also said that to simply tell the jury to disregard that piece of testimony likely would have been futile.
"It's hard to think that that testimony by Detective Ashley is not going to be commented upon and discussed by this jury,” he said. “I think it puts the defendant in great peril, and I'm going to grant the defendant's motion for mistrial."
Flynn pointed out that because he has been incarcerated since his Dec. 18, 2018, arrest, Qualls has already served a year in jail without resolving his case.
She asked that the judge release him on his own recognizance until the new trial date, stating Qualls is not a flight risk or significant threat to the community.
Bergerson ordered Qualls released on GPS monitoring; issued a no-contact order between he and the victim’s family; and set a 10 p.m. curfew for the teen.
Flynn asked that Qualls, now 17, be released to his grandmother and legal guardian, who lives in Chicago, and that the monitoring be conducted from across the state line.
The judge said he saw no problem with that since the new trial is only a month away.
If convicted by the second jury, Qualls would face 45-65 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on the murder charge, and up to a year on a misdemeanor count of dangerous possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.