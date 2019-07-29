La PORTE — A Military Veteran Stand Down will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the National Guard Armory, 2391 Ind. 2.
During the Vietnam War, a Stand Down was a time away from the battlefield when soldiers could rest from combat and take care of personal hygiene, eat warm meals, receive medical and dental care and enjoy the camaraderie of battle buddies in a safe environment.
Today a Stand Down refers to a community-based intervention event that integrates, at one site and at one time, many resources and services that homeless or at-risk veteran and military families may need.
Goodwill has organized employment and housing opportunities, information pertaining to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, health care, dental care, free personal care items, free clothing, care kits, backpacks, free dinner and more. To receive these benefits bring a DD214 or a Military ID. Families are welcome to attend.
Giveaways include: Care kits, duffle bags, first aid kits, food from the Northern Indiana Food Bank, meal provided by The Country Caterers. Supply Bags are being provided through a Unity Foundation of La Porte County - Power for Good Grant.
