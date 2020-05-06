MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man is facing multiple criminal charges after pointing a gun at a woman at a south side apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Jaquarious William Ford, 22, appeared in La Porte Superior Court 1 on Tuesday for his initial hearing on charges of intimidation as a Level 5 felony, pointing a firearm as a Level 6 felony, and possession of a firearm without a permit as a Class A misdemeanor, according to court records.

