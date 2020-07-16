Michigan City beaches to close in response to COVID-19

MICHIGAN CITY — Effective Friday at 12:01 a.m., Washington Park will close to the public once again as a result of recent spikes in coronavirus cases and deaths, and an influx of out-of-state visitors.
The closure includes all city beaches from Washington Park to Stop 13, the Washington Park Zoo, Michigan City Senior Center, Fedder’s Alley and Sunset Grille.
“As the City navigates through the unprecedented developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor is closely monitoring the situation,” a statement from Mayor Duane Parry’s office said. “His first concern is for the health and safety of all residents.”
Parry’s executive order follows the La Porte County Health Department and La Porte County Commissioners’ Wednesday-night mandate requiring face masks be worn in all public spaces, including businesses and outdoor locations in which social distancing cannot be maintained.
The order also prohibits vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the park and its parking lots.
“This closure will undoubtedly cause inconveniences and disruptions to those who visit [and] utilize our beachfront, zoo and park,” the statement said.
“However, the City is committed under these trying conditions to take precautionary and necessary measures intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus locally.”
One immediate disruption was the cancellation of the Hobie Fleet 126 Summer Series Race that had been scheduled for Saturday.
“We live in challenging times and adjust as needed for the health and safety of our members, sailors and the public,” a statement from the Fleet said. “We will provide status on Summer Series Race No. 4, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, as more details emerge.”
Improving the situation so events can resume is one goal of the executive order, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in our county, state and throughout the nation, Michigan City’s Washington Park has experienced unusually large attendance levels, which include numerous out-of-county visitors and out-of-state visitors, over the recent weeks, causing difficulty for patrons to comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements and CDC guidelines,” the executive order states.
The closure of Washington Park is effective through midnight on Thursday, July 23. After seven days, the Michigan City Common Council may extend the order for up to 30 days if they feel circumstances warrant.
The order comes as state and local cases continue to rise.
On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 735 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 10 more have died.
That brings the total number of cases to 54,080 and the death toll to 2,602 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported.
For La Porte County, the ISDH reported a total of 658 on Thursday. A total of 9,387 county residents have been tested. The death toll remains at 28 for the county.
Wednesday night, the La Porte County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-cases between Tuesday evening and Wednesday, with 11 of those coming from Michigan City. The department reported 449 public cases, 195 Westville Correctional cases, and 8 Indiana State Prison cases for a total of 652 cases and 28 deaths.
And on Thursday, the county reported 12 new cases, all but one in Michigan City. That brings the county total to 461 public cases, 195 Westville Correctional Facility cases, and 8 Indiana State Prison cases, for a total of 664.
One of those infected is a high school athlete.
On its Facebook page, Michigan City High School posted that a student-athlete recently tested positive for COVID-19, requiring the suspension of all athletic conditioning activities through Saturday, July 25.
“The student has not been in attendance at any high school conditioning sessions since last Thursday,” the statement said.
Next week, the MCHS Athletic Department is expected to release additional guidance regarding the resumption of conditioning on July 27.
– From staff reports
