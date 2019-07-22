Meyer to perform for concert

MICHIGAN CITY — Lee Meyer will be performing during the next Roosevelt Organ series recital on Wednesday, July 24.
The Roosevelt pipe organ series has been going on for 18 years, free to the public, and presented in an air-conditioned building. The former First Congregational Church produces the events, which are held at their former home, now Christ Church, 531 Washington, Michigan City.
The July 24 program will be played by Lee Meyer. According to organizers, Lee is known in Michigan City for the creative energy he brings to Monday Musicale, where he has been program chair since 1991 and accompanist for several more years. He is also well known as a piano and voice teacher, starting at age 14, and extending into 50 years or more. Lee is also director of the community chorus. He has been an accompanist also for Dunes Theatre, Footlight Theatre and Dunes Childrens Theatre. He was organist at the First Congregational Church in the ’90s, and also has served many other churches, currently St. Francis Episcopal Church in Chesterton. Lee said his mission is to encourage and foster the talent in Michigan City and to inspire people to keep going. His program will consist of Irish folk songs, Scott Joplin Rag, Louis Vierne, among others.
The Roosevelt Organ Series is produced by Ann and George Dobie.
Further questions can be directed to (219) 608-5358.
