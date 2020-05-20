Memorial Day changes for Oak Grove Cemetery announced

The Fish Lake American Legion will hold their Memorial Day service beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at Oak Grove Cemetery. The 75th Annual Oak Grove Cemetery Wills Township Incorporated Memorial Day dinner, however, will not be held.

WILLS TWP. — The 75th Annual Oak Grove Cemetery Wills Township Incorporated Memorial Day dinner will not be held on Monday.

This dinner has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

