NEW CARLISLE – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that a public information meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the New Prairie Middle School cafeteria, 5325 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
The topic will be proposed safety improvements for Cougar Road (North CR-700E), a collaborative project between INDOT and La Porte County.
Representatives from INDOT, LaPorte County, the New Prairie United School Corp. and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to discuss the project and to answer questions from the public. There will be an informal open house where the public can interact with members of the project team both before and after a formal presentation.
The proposed project would redesign Cougar Road in La Porte County, adding a number of features to improve safety through the corridor.
Cougar Road would feature one-way traffic (northbound-only) between Ind. 2 and the main drive into the school complex, between New Prairie High School and New Prairie Middle School.
Traffic north of that location would remain two-way, and a traffic signal would be installed at the intersection of Cougar Road and U.S. 20.
Turn lanes would be added at U.S. 20 and Cougar Road.
The left turn lane would be extended for eastbound traffic from Ind. 2 onto Cougar Road.
The project is proposed for construction in 2020.
