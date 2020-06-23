Race and Justice

A scene from Lakeshore PBS’ new special, “Race and Justice.”

 Submitted photo

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell will be one of several guests addressing concerns about race relations and justice on a special for Lakeshore Public Media.

“Titled Race and Justice: Here and Now” is a one-hour special conversation hosted by Michael Puente, Northwest Indiana bureau reporter for WBEZ and host of Off Mic on Lakeshore Public Radio. The program will endeavor to present the state of race relations across the region from a younger perspective.

