MICHIGAN CITY — With cyber security becoming a growing career field, and cyber crime a growing concern for governments and businesses, the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) is offering students an introduction to that career by participating in Cyber Patriot, the national cyber security competition for high school students.
For the competition, students act as internet security managers for an unnamed organization. They must defend against and counteract cyber attacks on this business or firm. The MCHS MCJROTC competed in the first round of the game on Oct. 25 at the new MCHS Air Compressor Academy. The next round will be on Nov. 15, and the state competition on Dec. 6. Teams that qualify for the national championship will get to go to Washington, D.C., for an all-expenses paid trip to compete there.
Ralph Gee, the MCHS technology and engineering instructor, is also the faculty advisor for the team. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students to become familiar with the skills required for a cyber security manager for any organization, be it public or private.”
“These cadets are also on our military Drill Team,” said Maj. Tom McGrath, the senior Marine instructor. “They are at the school at 5:45 a.m. for Drill Team practice, and then do Cyber Patriot team practice after school. They are also outstanding students who epitomize dedication to MCHS.”
Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine instructor, also complimented the cadets for their willingness to go over and beyond. “These cadets really show that they can multi-task and do it well.”
Besides the Cyber Patriot Round 2 in November, the cadets will be busy supporting the school and community. Among those events were the football sectional playoff game on the Nov. 1, the Barker Mansion Christmas decorating on Nov. 17 and 24, and various ceremonies honoring veterans. MCHS held a ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym. The guest speaker for that ceremony was State Representative Pat Boy. All veterans are encouraged to attend, as they will be honored as part of the ceremony. The ceremony is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.