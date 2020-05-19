MICHIGAN CITY — In February, Horizon Bank completed its second annual “Making Your Dreams Come True” financial workshops for Early College students at Michigan City High School.

The nine-week program covered the history of banking, budgeting, marketing, human resources, and lending – exposing students not only to financial literacy concepts, but to banking as a potential career field.

