MCHS senior Lenard wins Footlight Players scholarship

Michigan City High School senior Anna-Lisse Lenard is the winner of the $1,000 Robert W. Komendera Theater Scholarship from Footlight Players of Michigan City.

 Submitted photo

MICHIGAN CITY — Footlight Players of Michigan City awards a yearly scholarship to a high school senior or recent graduate who wants to continue an education in the Performing Arts.

The Robert W. Komendera Theater Scholarship was named in honor of its namesake’s 35 years of dedication to the Michigan City theater.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.