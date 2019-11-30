CHICAGO — The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) earned awards at the Benito Juarez military drill meet in Chicago on Nov. 16.
Cadet Capt. Thomas Mizer commanded a first-place finish in the Armed Platoon category. Cadet Julia Ringstad commanded a second-place finish in the Color Guard competition.
The Wolves also placed second in the Unit Personnel Inspection. They also competed in the Physical Fitness and First Year Squad competitions. Mizer and Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Jessica Wilhelm finished 1st and 9th in the individual competition out of 150 cadets.
“Our cadets put forth a good effort,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “November is always a busy month for us, as we celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday and support many ceremonies honoring veterans. Our cadets showed their ability to multi-task.”
Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, also praised the cadets for their efforts considering other commitments, but also noted the need to improve. “Our goal is to make it to the Nationals for the third straight year, so we need to continue to improve. We really need to be at the top of our game when we compete for the Sectional Championship at Purdue In February.”
The Wolves next drill competition will be at Portage on Dec 7. They will also be supporting the school district and community with activities like decorating the Barker Mansion, the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots Campaign, the One City One Sound concert on Dec 12.
